Eastbound traffic reopened on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after multi-vehicle crash

3 hours 6 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 November 13, 2024 5:21 PM November 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RAMAH — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over the Atchafalaya Basin were completely blocked near Ramah after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. just past the Ramah exit. Traffic is being diverted from I-49 north to US 190 east.

At around 5:20 p.m., LaDOTD announced the road was reopened. 

No information about how the crash happened or any injuries was immediately available. 

Expect major delays going eastbound, as well as delays in westbound lanes.

