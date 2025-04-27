77°
Eastbound I-10 on-ramp from La. 1 in West Baton Rouge to close temporarily
PORT ALLEN — The eastbound I-10 on-ramp from the northbound lanes of La. 1 in Port Allen will be fully closed overnight Sunday and Monday.
The closure will last from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night.
DoTD said the closure is necessary to install a new asphalt shoulder along the on-ramp, install temporary concrete barriers and place temporary striping.
