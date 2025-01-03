69°
Latest Weather Blog
Eastbound I-10 blocked at College Drive due to vehicle fire; backup reaching Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were blocked at College Drive on Friday afternoon while firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire.
Trending News
How the fire started was not immediately known. Traffic cameras showed eastbound motorists backed up as far as the Mississippi River bridge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...