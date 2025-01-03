69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Eastbound I-10 blocked at College Drive due to vehicle fire; backup reaching Mississippi River bridge

Friday, January 03 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were blocked at College Drive on Friday afternoon while firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire.

How the fire started was not immediately known. Traffic cameras showed eastbound motorists backed up as far as the Mississippi River bridge.

