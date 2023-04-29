67°
Eastbound I-10 at LA 415 closed, traffic backing up to Miss. River Bridge

By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - Traffic is stopped on I-10 eastbound at LA 415 and quickly backing up to the Mississippi River Bridge. 

Traffic cameras in the area showed a smashed car and four stopped semi trucks in the area. The wreck happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. 

Drivers should avoid the area. 

