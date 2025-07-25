80°
East Iberville Parish residents no longer under water boil advisory
PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Parish residents are no longer under a water boil advisory, officials announced Thursday.
Officials placed East Iberville Water customers under a boil advisory earlier this week after the water system experienced a loss of pressure following a leak.
This happened Wednesday and water service was restored by that evening with the advisory in place.
