East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title

HAMMOND- After trailing 18-5 after the first quarter, East Iberville fought back to overcome a 14 point second half deficit to beat Northwood 50-46 to win the 1A Girls' State Title.

Dedrika Wilson was named most outstanding player after finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Watch some of the highlights above.