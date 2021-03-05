48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title

3 hours 37 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 10:15 PM March 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

HAMMOND- After trailing 18-5 after the first quarter, East Iberville fought back to overcome a 14 point second half deficit to beat Northwood 50-46 to win the 1A Girls' State Title.

Dedrika Wilson was named most outstanding player after finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Watch some of the highlights above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days