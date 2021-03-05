48°
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
HAMMOND- After trailing 18-5 after the first quarter, East Iberville fought back to overcome a 14 point second half deficit to beat Northwood 50-46 to win the 1A Girls' State Title.
Dedrika Wilson was named most outstanding player after finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Watch some of the highlights above.
