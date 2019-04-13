East Feliciana Sheriff's Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton

East Feliciana Parish - Authorities in Clinton are investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting, according to East Feliciana Parish Chief Deputy Greg Phares. The department responded to the scene on Jackson St.

The call came in around 9:30 Friday night. Sources tell WBRZ someone fired at an officer and that officer returned fire, killing the shooter.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, no officers were injured during the incident.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's office stated that this will be a joint investigation between their office and Louisiana State Police.

This is all the information we have at this time and we will update you as this story develops.