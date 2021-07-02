76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Feliciana Parish Prison inmate escaped late Thursday, recaptured hours later

1 hour 18 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, July 02 2021 Jul 2, 2021 July 02, 2021 5:28 AM July 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Ballard Layton Rose

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - An East Feliciana Parish work release inmate who escaped late Thursday night was located and captured early Friday morning, authorities say.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Ballard Layton Rose, a minimum-security work-release inmate who has been doing time for illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a movable, and battery, managed to escape from the Parish Prison work release facility Thursday night, around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say Rose dodged prison security by running behind a work release transport van as it exited the prison's parking area.

As soon as authorities realized what he'd done, a search protocol was initiated and Rose was recovered on LA 10, near the Amite River at 3:12 a.m., Friday.

According to officials, he was recaptured without incident.

Trending News

Authorities add that Rose had only recently been deemed eligible for the work release program and that prior to this escape attempt, he was scheduled to be released in 2024.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days