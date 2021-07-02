East Feliciana Parish Prison inmate escaped late Thursday, recaptured hours later

Ballard Layton Rose

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - An East Feliciana Parish work release inmate who escaped late Thursday night was located and captured early Friday morning, authorities say.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Ballard Layton Rose, a minimum-security work-release inmate who has been doing time for illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a movable, and battery, managed to escape from the Parish Prison work release facility Thursday night, around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say Rose dodged prison security by running behind a work release transport van as it exited the prison's parking area.

As soon as authorities realized what he'd done, a search protocol was initiated and Rose was recovered on LA 10, near the Amite River at 3:12 a.m., Friday.

According to officials, he was recaptured without incident.

Authorities add that Rose had only recently been deemed eligible for the work release program and that prior to this escape attempt, he was scheduled to be released in 2024.