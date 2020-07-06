East Feliciana Parish officials to decide fate of confederate monument Monday

CLINTON - Following two rounds of public discussions, decision day regarding the removal of a 111-year-old Confederate statue outside of the East Feliciana courthouse falls on Monday, July 6.

On Monday evening, the local police jury will meet to decide if they will remove, keep, or relocate the statue.

The 30-foot-tall statue of a Confederate soldier has been in front of the courthouse since 1909.

While some see it as a memorial to previous generations, others view it as a tribute to a way of life that glorified slavery, still others feel the statue is a necessary reminder of history and belongs in a museum as opposed to in front of a court of law.

Debate surrounding the piece is nothing new, in 2016, a proposal to remove the statue was denied and in 2019, an appeals court rejected an African American man's request to move his trial to a courthouse that didn't feature a Confederate monument in front of its building.