East Feliciana Parish deputies assisting residents around La. 960 amid water outage
CLINTON — Sheriff Jeff Travis said that on Wednesday, he dispatched several East Feliciana Parish deputies to areas around La. 960 amid a water outage along the road and the surrounding areas.
Deputies are contacting people in the area to see if they are in need of water.
"If you are in need, and see a deputy feel free to flag them down and make your need known," deputies added.
The sheriff's office has also secured a tanker truck from the Bluff Creek Fire Department to deliver potable water, adding that citizens can also go to the Bluff Creek Fire station to fill containers.
"Our office has spoken with District 7 water, and it is hoped that the water system will be back up and running later today," the sheriff's office said.
