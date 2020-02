East Feliciana deputy involved in fatal shooting to stand trial, Tuesday

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Last October, 31-year-old Christopher Whitfield was killed after stealing food from a gas station, and on Tuesday a grand jury will decide whether or not the alleged gunman will face criminal charges.

The person tied to the fatal shooting is East Feliciana Parish deputy Glenn Sims.

According to investigators, after Whitfield stole the food, Sims tried to apprehend him by firing a warning shot.

It's believed that Sims then ran towards Whitfield and attempted to grab his hoodie, but his gun went off in Whitfield's direction, hitting and killing him on the scene.

After Whitfield's death, the small community of Ethel was shaken.

Whitfield's family and friends told WBRZ though the 31-year-old had a mental illness, he was known as harmless by many in the community.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing Whitfiend's family in court and he told WBRZ he hopes to see justice prevail on behalf of Whitfield's family.

"We want full justice," Crump said. "Full justice, for Christopher Whitfield. Not just criminal justice, we want civil justice. We want to hold this Sheriff's Office accountable to the full extent of the law."

District Sam D'aquilla says he's considering bringing a second-degree murder charge against Simms.

In any case, the grand Jury must decide if Sims will even be charged.