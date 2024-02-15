67°
East Feliciana deputy arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles after sting operation

Thursday, February 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CLINTON - An East Feliciana Parish deputy was arrested Thursday after an investigation led to him being suspected of indecent behavior with juveniles. 

According to the EFPSO, Graham Porter, 37, was arrested Thursday in the culmination of an investigation by Louisiana State Police into allegations of his alleged computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The LSP performed a sting operation out of Sabine Parish and found Porter to be connected to the allegations. 

Porter was booked for one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. He was booked in Sabine Parish. 

No further information regarding the investigation or details about the charges were immediately provided. East Feliciana sheriff Jefferey Travis said Porter was no longer employed with the office. 

