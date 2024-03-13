East Feliciana couple facing murder charges in beating death of 8-year-old

CLINTON - A couple arrested at the end of 2023 on child abuse had their charges upgraded Wednesday after the 8-year-old they allegedly physically abused died.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's detectives arrested Kirsten Gatlin, 30, and Kelvin Seaberry, 32, for second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Their charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after Gatlin's child, King Brickham, died in a hospital March 10.

Brickham had been in the hospital since Nov. 29 when deputies were called to a home in Jackson because the 8-year-old was unresponsive. Doctors said Brickham had severe injuries and remained hospitalized until he passed away March 10, 2024.

Gatlin is the mother of the child and Seaberry the stepfather.

Detectives later contacted the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to assist with the investigation. DCFS took custody of the other children at the home.