State fire marshal, East Feliciana deputies investigating body found in ditch

1 hour 16 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 April 29, 2020 12:31 PM April 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - Authorities are investigating a body found in a ditch in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday.

The body was discovered around noon on Old Liberty Road near Gilead Road. The coroner's officer confirmed it was called to the scene but could not immediately release any other details. 

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are also investigating.

This is a developing story. 

