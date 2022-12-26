33°
East Feliciana community out of water on Christmas day

1 hour 40 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, December 26 2022 Dec 26, 2022 December 26, 2022 6:49 AM December 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kalista Mitrisin

EAST FELICIANA - The Bluff Creek community found nothing but a slow drip coming from their faucets on Christmas, and they say it's a problem that plagued the area for days.

Residents say Christmas was the third day the community had little to no water. The city responded to concerns and said the situation was out of its control.

Pots of boiled water sat on standby for many people's homes, and some even used buckets of pool water to get their toilets to flush. 

Local law enforcement said the circumstances are something they've dealt with before. 

Darryl Buhler with Homeland Security in Bluff Creek says the water company has been out every day working on the systems, but some residents aren't sure that's truly the case, saying they haven't seen the maintenance going on with their own eyes. 

Buhler said the East Feliciana Water System is being upgraded and that pipes are already laid out and ready to be installed. 

The upgrades hope to address the slow drip that the Bluff creek community does not want to see next Christmas.

