Latest Weather Blog
East Feliciana community out of water on Christmas day
EAST FELICIANA - The Bluff Creek community found nothing but a slow drip coming from their faucets on Christmas, and they say it's a problem that plagued the area for days.
Residents say Christmas was the third day the community had little to no water. The city responded to concerns and said the situation was out of its control.
Pots of boiled water sat on standby for many people's homes, and some even used buckets of pool water to get their toilets to flush.
Local law enforcement said the circumstances are something they've dealt with before.
Darryl Buhler with Homeland Security in Bluff Creek says the water company has been out every day working on the systems, but some residents aren't sure that's truly the case, saying they haven't seen the maintenance going on with their own eyes.
Buhler said the East Feliciana Water System is being upgraded and that pipes are already laid out and ready to be installed.
Trending News
The upgrades hope to address the slow drip that the Bluff creek community does not want to see next Christmas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Feliciana community out of water on Christmas day
-
Cancer patient staying optimistic despite a holiday in the hospital
-
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
-
Child found in freezing water on Christmas Eve; wandered away from parent...
-
Roux the orangutan celebrates 1st birthday at Audubon Zoo this Christmas Eve