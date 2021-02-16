East Baton Rouge taking requests for limited shelter spaces Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - City-parish officials are taking over-the-phone requests from those looking for a place to shelter from the frigid weather.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying it is connecting those in emergency situations to non-congregate shelters on a case-by-case basis. Anyone hoping to secure a space can contact 225-389-2100.

Officials said they are prioritizing those with medical needs or disabilities and the elderly.

A mayor's office spokesperson said the city helped place about 15 to 20 in shelters Monday.

According to Entergy, more than 30,000 households are without power in East Baton Rouge with temperatures projected to again slip into 20s Tuesday evening.