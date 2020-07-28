East Baton Rouge surpasses Orleans Parish in total coronavirus cases

East Baton Rouge has overtaken Orleans Parish as the area with the second-most coronavirus infections in Louisiana.

State data released Tuesday shows EBR has now reported 10,155 total cases since March. Orleans, one of Louisiana's first COVID-19 hot spots, is reporting 10,071 as of Tuesday.

Both are still behind Jefferson Parish, which currently has more than 13,000 cases on record.

Despite East Baton Rouge eclipsing Orleans Parish Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health says the parish's rate of new positive cases had gone down in July. According to state data, the positivity rate went down by about 17 percent in the second week of July.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office also touted a decrease in positive case growth last week, citing the parish's mask mandate which took effect earlier in the month.

