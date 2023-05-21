East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office searching for missing 74-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Joseph "Joey" Kinchen was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. near the Monticello Neighborhood. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black slip-on loafers.

Kinchen is said to suffer from memory loss issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000.