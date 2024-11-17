79°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for multiple thefts in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
BATON ROUGE — Deputies say they are searching for a man wanted for multiple thefts that occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Oscar Johnson, 51, was identified by officials as the suspect. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Johnson is believed to be occupying a white Jeep Compass.
If you have any information you can click here or call 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday