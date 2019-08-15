79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts annual awards ceremony Thursday

1 hour 42 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 August 15, 2019 8:36 PM August 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office honored numerous deputies Thursday night for their law enforcement efforts around the parish.

A full list of the deputies being honored can be found below.

Employee Recognition Awards:          

  • Patrol Deputy of the Year Deputy Kyle Toups
  • Communications Deputy of the Year – Deputy Keola Turner
  • Uniform Patrol Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler

 

  • Community Oriented Policing Deputy of the Year – Deputy Yoni Canales
  • Community Oriented Policing Supervisor of the Year – Sergeant Leroy Griffin

 

  • Detective of the Year – Corporal Perry Frith
  • Detective Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Shawn Lewis Colbert

 

  • Corrections Deputy of the Year – Deputy John Dunlap
  • Corrections Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant James Sandridge

 

  • Civil Division Employee of the Year – Deputy Steve Jones

 

  • Administrative/Support Services Employee of the Year – Bridgette Fresina

 

  • Reserve Deputies of the Year – Deputies Anthony Lim and Frank Zapata

           

  • School Crossing Guard of the Year – Joan Edwards

 

Employee Achievement Awards:

  • Lifesaving Award
    • Deputy Trevor Dismukes
    • Deputy James Hammett
    • Lieutenant Glen Leblanc
    • Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
    • Sergeant Edward Nicholson
    • Corporal James Harbin
    • Corporal Brandon Gilmore
    • Sergeant Steven Jones
    • Corporal William Head
    • Deputy Devon Johnson
    • Deputy Brady Davis
  • Distinguished Service Award
    • Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
    • Sergeant Kevin Johnson

 

Sheriff Gautreaux’s Above and Beyond Award – Stephanie Hicks

 

EBRSO Service Awards

 

  • 25 Years of Service
    • Captain Troy L. Mims – Judicial Processing
    • Captain Andrew Stevens, Jr. – Night Supervisor
    • Lieutenant Charles R. Pelletier - Traffic
    • Lieutenant Billy W. Thornton – Central Substation
    • Lieutenant Charles R. Foster, Jr. - Burglary
    • Lieutenant Patti J. Freeman - Detectives
    • Lieutenant Joseph W. Bell – Kleinpeter Substation
    • Lieutenant John W. Presley, Jr. – Internal Affairs
    • Lieutenant Edward Jones, Jr. - Prison Commissary
    • Lieutenant Stephen P. Hill - Burglary
    • Sergeant Jon P. Mistretta - Narcotics
    • Sergeant Darrel J. Ruth – Corrections Shift Security
    • Sergeant James W. Cooper - Narcotics
    • Sergeant Kevin L. Davis – Zachary Substation
    • Sergeant Timothy G. Drevecky – Prison Food Services
    • Corporal William R. Head – Corrections Shift Security
    • Corporal Derrick B. Valentine – Prison Commissary
    • Corporal Kevin P. Chenier – Financial Crimes
    • Deputy Mark G. Sturges – Civil Foreclosures
    • Deputy Leo Kling, III – Judicial Processing
    • Deputy Cline A. Breland – Judicial Processing
    • Deputy Larry A. James, Jr. – Prison Transportation
    • Deputy Ronald H. Landry – Judicial Processing
    • Deputy Michael J. Tuminello – Prison Recreation
    • Deputy Roberta M. Hotard – Latent Prints
    • Deputy Andrew Z. Norman – CIU
    • Deputy Joe A. Bambarger – Tax Office/Enforcement
    • Amy E. Maggio – Purchasing

 

  • 30 Years of Service
    • Major Anthony E. Ponton – Chief of Street Crimes
    • Captain Ronald M. Boucher – Auto Theft
    • Captain Willie B. Douglas, Jr. – Tax Office/Enforcement
    • Captain Margaret S. Davis – School Drugs Task Force
    • Lieutenant James D. Sandridge, Jr. – Central Booking
    • Lieutenant Darrell C. Baxter – Fleet Operations
    • Lieutenant Blake E. Banta - SCAT
    • Sergeant Joshua D. McNicoll – Zachary Substation
    • Sergeant Kenneth P. Jackson – Auto Theft
    • Corporal Eric L. Chauvin – Courtroom Security
    • Deputy Freddie L. Selders – Judicial Processing
    • Deputy Donelle D. Kwan – Judicial Processing

 

 

  • Retired with 25 years of Service or more

·         Deputy Gregory M. McLean         41 Years of Service

·         Sergeant Carol G. Landry              37 Years, 7 Months of Service

·         Wanda S. Boyette                         35 Years of Service

·         Deputy Sylvia L. Ball                      34 Years of Service

·         Connie N. Schroeder                     33 Years, 8 Months of Service    

·         Lieutenant Jonathan E. Ned         29 Years, 4 Months of Service

·         Lieutenant Allen T. Bourdier        26 Years of Service

               Lois A. Paynes                               25 Years of Service             

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days