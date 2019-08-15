East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts annual awards ceremony Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office honored numerous deputies Thursday night for their law enforcement efforts around the parish.

A full list of the deputies being honored can be found below.

Employee Recognition Awards:

Patrol Deputy of the Year Deputy Kyle Toups

Communications Deputy of the Year – Deputy Keola Turner

Uniform Patrol Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler

Community Oriented Policing Deputy of the Year – Deputy Yoni Canales

Community Oriented Policing Supervisor of the Year – Sergeant Leroy Griffin

Detective of the Year – Corporal Perry Frith

Detective Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Shawn Lewis Colbert

Corrections Deputy of the Year – Deputy John Dunlap

Corrections Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant James Sandridge

Civil Division Employee of the Year – Deputy Steve Jones

Administrative/Support Services Employee of the Year – Bridgette Fresina

Reserve Deputies of the Year – Deputies Anthony Lim and Frank Zapata

School Crossing Guard of the Year – Joan Edwards

Employee Achievement Awards:

Lifesaving Award Deputy Trevor Dismukes Deputy James Hammett Lieutenant Glen Leblanc Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler Sergeant Edward Nicholson Corporal James Harbin Corporal Brandon Gilmore Sergeant Steven Jones Corporal William Head Deputy Devon Johnson Deputy Brady Davis

Distinguished Service Award Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler Sergeant Kevin Johnson



Sheriff Gautreaux’s Above and Beyond Award – Stephanie Hicks

EBRSO Service Awards

25 Years of Service Captain Troy L. Mims – Judicial Processing Captain Andrew Stevens, Jr. – Night Supervisor Lieutenant Charles R. Pelletier - Traffic Lieutenant Billy W. Thornton – Central Substation Lieutenant Charles R. Foster, Jr. - Burglary Lieutenant Patti J. Freeman - Detectives Lieutenant Joseph W. Bell – Kleinpeter Substation Lieutenant John W. Presley, Jr. – Internal Affairs Lieutenant Edward Jones, Jr. - Prison Commissary Lieutenant Stephen P. Hill - Burglary Sergeant Jon P. Mistretta - Narcotics Sergeant Darrel J. Ruth – Corrections Shift Security Sergeant James W. Cooper - Narcotics Sergeant Kevin L. Davis – Zachary Substation Sergeant Timothy G. Drevecky – Prison Food Services Corporal William R. Head – Corrections Shift Security Corporal Derrick B. Valentine – Prison Commissary Corporal Kevin P. Chenier – Financial Crimes Deputy Mark G. Sturges – Civil Foreclosures Deputy Leo Kling, III – Judicial Processing Deputy Cline A. Breland – Judicial Processing Deputy Larry A. James, Jr. – Prison Transportation Deputy Ronald H. Landry – Judicial Processing Deputy Michael J. Tuminello – Prison Recreation Deputy Roberta M. Hotard – Latent Prints Deputy Andrew Z. Norman – CIU Deputy Joe A. Bambarger – Tax Office/Enforcement Amy E. Maggio – Purchasing



30 Years of Service Major Anthony E. Ponton – Chief of Street Crimes Captain Ronald M. Boucher – Auto Theft Captain Willie B. Douglas, Jr. – Tax Office/Enforcement Captain Margaret S. Davis – School Drugs Task Force Lieutenant James D. Sandridge, Jr. – Central Booking Lieutenant Darrell C. Baxter – Fleet Operations Lieutenant Blake E. Banta - SCAT Sergeant Joshua D. McNicoll – Zachary Substation Sergeant Kenneth P. Jackson – Auto Theft Corporal Eric L. Chauvin – Courtroom Security Deputy Freddie L. Selders – Judicial Processing Deputy Donelle D. Kwan – Judicial Processing



Retired with 25 years of Service or more

· Deputy Gregory M. McLean 41 Years of Service

· Sergeant Carol G. Landry 37 Years, 7 Months of Service

· Wanda S. Boyette 35 Years of Service

· Deputy Sylvia L. Ball 34 Years of Service

· Connie N. Schroeder 33 Years, 8 Months of Service

· Lieutenant Jonathan E. Ned 29 Years, 4 Months of Service

· Lieutenant Allen T. Bourdier 26 Years of Service

Lois A. Paynes 25 Years of Service