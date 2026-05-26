East Baton Rouge sees fewer stolen cars but organized theft groups have shifted to new targets

BATON ROUGE — Vehicle thefts across East Baton Rouge Parish are down, but the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says thieves are now using new technology to steal cars.

One method involves the on-board diagnostics port located under the steering wheel. Thieves break into a vehicle, access the port, and reprogram a new key fob to start the car.

Another method uses a device that amplifies the signal from a key fob, allowing thieves to unlock and start a vehicle remotely.

"So a good thing to do is to put your key in a bag or an RF signal blocker that would prevent someone from catching that signal of the key," said John Hoang, the owner of Auto Modz.

While a lock for the OBD port can help, Hoang recommends drivers install a full security system. He says the system can cost around $1,500, but many customers say they believe the price is worth the protection.

"It would block that entire digital system and keep them from being able to make any changes or make any, being able to start the vehicle in any way," Hoang said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, auto thefts dropped 19 percent from 2024 to 2025. Deputies investigated 419 reported auto theft cases in 2025. Five months in, investigators have handled fewer than 110 reported cases. Despite the overall decline, organized theft groups remain active.

Deputies say thieves originally targeted Kias and Hyundais, but after hardware updates, many groups shifted their focus to other vehicles, including Dodge Chargers, Challengers, Hellcats, and GMC heavy-duty trucks.

Investigators urge owners to eliminate the opportunity for their car to be stolen. "Invest in a lock so thieves can't access that port. Park in lighted areas. Don't leave your vehicle running. Don't leave valuables on the front seat," said a sheriff's office investigator.