East Baton Rouge schools holding virtual job fair for teachers

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system says it's hosting an online event to help teachers apply for its upcoming semester.

The event will allow candidates from both inside and outside the state to log onto the Premier Virtual platform and visit different schools' virtual hiring rooms. There prospects will learn about open positions, research schools through websites, videos, social media and interact in live chat/video interviews with school leaders without ever needing to leave their homes.

The event will be held April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be accessed here: https://www.premiervirtual.com/event/register/EastBatonRouge

Anyone interested in applying to the school system should visit the website at www.ebrschools.org or email the recruitment manager at morrison27@ebrschools.org.