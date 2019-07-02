85°
East Baton Rouge school system holding open house meeting Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is inviting students and families to attend an open house meeting Tuesday.
The second session is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at the Instructional Resource Center at 1022 S Foster Drive.
Anyone who is unable to attend the open house and would like additional information can call the school system's transition specialists at (225) 922-5416 or (225) 922 – 5578.
