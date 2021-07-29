East Baton Rouge requiring masks in city-parish buildings

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office announced Thursday that East Baton Rouge will require face coverings in city-parish offices starting Friday.

According to the statement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, the requirement will be in place at all parish offices beginning July 30.

“Masks are an important part of keeping us safe from COVID-19, in accordance with CDC and LDH guidance. However, I strongly encourage everyone to take the most important step and go get vaccinated,” Mayor Broome said in a statement Thursday.

The parish government is currently offering free Pfizer vaccines at the Mall of Louisiana Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..