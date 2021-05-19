East Baton Rouge residents asked to fill out storm damage survey

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office is asking everyone who experienced storm damage in East Baton Rouge Parish to fill out a Damage Assessment Survey.

Residents who experienced any water damage are asked to upload a clear photo of the waterline on their property. The survey is to help parish officials better understand the impact of this week's severe weather.

Intense rain and thunderstorms swept through South Louisiana Monday night accompanied by multiple flash floods. So far four deaths tied to the severe weather event have been reported this week.

