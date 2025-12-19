East Baton Rouge Parish Schools see positive effects from later start times

BATON ROUGE - In August, the East Baton Rouge Parish School District launched new start times for six schools in the district.

Glen Oaks Magnet is one of two high schools on the list. As they close out the first semester with the change, administrators and students say they are seeing the impact.

"Our data has shown that we have a 44 percent decrease in tardies as far as the students getting here on time. They are more alert, they're more awake," Assistant Principal Randall Morris said.

Last year, the school day started at 6:50 a.m. Now, school starts are 8:50 a.m., a two-hour difference, and teachers say it's having a positive effect.

"It makes me feel absolutely amazing because I see the students wanting to do better on their tests. And recently, with the test that we've provided to them, the scores have gone up to a mastery, so I am extremely proud of my English classes," Natika Bartholomew, English teacher, said.

On average, Louisiana students start the earliest in the country. Louisiana is one of only four states that start secondary schools before 7:45 a.m.

"The data has shown that students are not really awake until nine o'clock. Nine o'clock AM, you get the best out of them when you have them here at nine o'clock," Morris said.

The students say there are pros and cons.

"A big one is (that) we get enough sleep, more than last year. But a con is we get out later than last year, and I don't want to be here until four," high school junior Brooklynn Allen said.

But the administration says some sacrifices are worth it.

"Of course, the students don't like being here later than they normally are. But I think the good outweighs the bad," Morris said.