East Baton Rouge Parish School System to require masks

BATON ROUGE- Students and staff in the East Baton Rouge School System will be wearing masks this fall regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes as the delta variant spreads rapidly among the unvaccinated. Particularly children, who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine.

"We are working hard to bring back some sense of normalcy," said Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.

On Tuesday, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools teamed up with the Louisiana Department of Health and Our Lady of the Lake hospital to announce the return of COVID-19 safety measures at schools.

"Masking during a time of surge is one of the most important things we can do," said Dr. Catherine O'Neal with Our Lady of the Lake.

This school year, officials say every teacher and student in EBRPSS will be required to wear a mask.

Routine COVID-19 testing will be available to staff and to students who have parental consent.

Virtual classes will be offered for parents who are concerned about their children attending in person.

School officials say vaccinations are encouraged, but not mandatory.

The district is particularly concerned about elementary school students who are not old enough to get the shot.

"A lot of school-aged children can't get vaccinated. Studies are underway. We do not know when Emergency Use Approval will come, but what we do know is that masks work," said Dr. Dawn Marcelle with the Louisiana Department of Health.

The school district will regularly review and update their COVID-19 guidelines, they said.

"We're trying to take as many steps as possible to make sure people feel safe," Narcisse said.

For more information visit https://ebrschools.org/safe-reopening-plan/