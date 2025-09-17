East Baton Rouge Parish school bus struck driving near College Drive, Perkins Road

86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, September 17 2025
BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish school bus was struck Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. near the corner of College Drive and Perkins Road. 

According to a school district spokesperson, the bus was struck on its side. She added that Baton Rouge EMS responded to the scene to assess the children who were on the bus.

"At this time, we don't believe there are any serious injuries," she said. 

