East Baton Rouge Parish School Board holding retreat to discuss strategic plan, school facilities

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Superintendent LaMont Cole is holding a retreat Saturday with the East Baton Rouge School Board members to discuss the district's strategic plan and school facilities.

This meeting will address which schools may be the best candidates for closing and re-purposing as well, according to The Advocate.

“A guest presenter is coming in to talk about how other districts have handled facilities that may need to be repurposed or closed,” Board President Carla Powell-Lewis told The Advocate. Lewis also said she planned to set up a special "ad hoc" committee in the future to discuss the issue.

The group is also revisiting the district's strategic plan, which was developed in 2021 by Sito Narcisse, who preceded Cole. It is not clear if the board or Cole will want to make changes to the strategic plan.

The retreat will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 S. Foster Drive, next door to the School Board Office. The meeting is public but with no votes or public comment. It will also be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel.