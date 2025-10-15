East Baton Rouge Parish libraries provide easier access to file temporary restraining orders

BATON ROUGE — Residents can now file temporary restraining orders at each of the 15 libraries in East Baton Rouge Parish.

19th JDC Chief Judge Don Johnson said domestic violence primarily takes place when the courthouse is closed. The new program will provide easy access through location and in a timely manner.

“The idea allows you to file an application and have it on file so when the court avail itself to deal with the problem, it's readily available to take in the complaint,” Chief Judge Johnson said.

Chief Judge Johnson said not only will this allow easy access to residents, but it will speed up the filing process from one day to an hour. He said it allows people to seek help on the spot.

“There will be resources, pamphlets, and information. So if you need to go and get assistance, they will tell you where these resources are,” he said.

All you have to do is go inside of your local library, and find a librarian to help you fill out the online application.

Representative C. Denise Marcelle is a survivor of domestic violence. She is hopeful that having easier access to help prevents people from experiencing similar trauma.

“There’s no blueprint for when something goes wrong and your partner is abusive towards you, there is no blueprint. This helps us have a blueprint," Rep. Marcelle said.

This summer, 54-year-old Alanna Singleton was allegedly killed by her boyfriend 54-year-old Paul Varnado in Central. The next day police said 24-year-old Kyra Hayes was killed by her boyfriend Brandon Ely in Baker.

Chief Judge Johnson said the data collected from the library will hopefully help find more solutions and prevent future crimes.

“By tracking the information down and gathering the information and inventorying the information, we can now analyze that and then from that indication decide what remedies and what access to provide."