East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries closed on July 4 and 5

Monday, July 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations will be closed Thursday and Friday to observe Independence Day, the library announced Monday.

Online resources including e-books, videos and online newspapers will still be available on the library's website. 

