East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries closed on July 4 and 5
BATON ROUGE — All East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations will be closed Thursday and Friday to observe Independence Day, the library announced Monday.
Online resources including e-books, videos and online newspapers will still be available on the library's website.
