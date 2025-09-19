East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging hosts Healthy Aging Conference

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging hosted its Healthy Aging Conference this week.

The event, which kicked off Thursday, included seminars, health screenings, line dancing and aerobics, as well as giveaways and live entertainment.

"These people have worked for years in the community. These are our doctors, our lawyers, our secretaries, our nurses, our teachers. These people have worked for the community their entire lives. The least we can do is give them some time back," General Surgeon Jonathan Taylor said. "Make sure they are cherished. Make sure they are praised. Make sure we are they for them in these years of their lives."

The conference continued Friday morning at the Raising Cane's River Center.