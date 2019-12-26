East Baton Rouge: Mayor organizes faith-based community prayer event, Saturday

Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome Photo: Baton Rouge Business Report

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is spearheading a faith-based event called Prayer, Praise & Gratitude: A Community United.

During the gathering, faith leaders from around the City-Parish will lead those assembled in prayers that focus on the stability of families, unity within the community, and public safety.

As the program unfolds, audiences will enjoy musical praise and worship, with leaders giving thanks for 2019 and praying for peace in the upcoming year.

The event is scheduled to take place at Baton Rouge's Capitol Park Welcome Center, Saturday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m.