East Baton Rouge loses eligibility for indoor bar service under phase 2 restrictions

BATON ROUGE - Bars in East Baton Rouge, and across most of the capital area, will no longer be allowed to serve drinks indoors due to revised coronavirus regulations.

On Wednesday, the parish recorded its second straight week with a COVID positivity rate over five percent. Under phase 2 guidelines enacted that same day, any parish with a positivity rate above that threshold is not allowed to keep bars open for indoor service.

Bars in East Baton Rouge may still serve customers using outdoor seating with a maximum capacity of 50 people.

Under current restrictions, most capital area parishes will be restricted to outdoor bar service for the time being. As of Wednesday, East Feliciana is the only parish in the area with a sustained positivity rate under five percent for the past two weeks.