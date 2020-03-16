East Baton Rouge Libraries change operation hours due to COVID-19

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - All EBRP Libraries will change their hours of operation starting Monday, March 16.

All locations are increasing their effort to prevent the spread of the virus and will include these steps:

Effective Monday, March 16, Library hours of operation will be modified to allow for more frequent, substantial cleaning.

Library hours of operation will be modified to allow for more frequent, substantial cleaning. All locations will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At 12:30 p.m., all locations will be closed for cleaning, and Libraries will reopen to the public at 2:30 p.m. All locations will close at 6 p.m. these days.

All locations will be open to the public from 3 until 6 p.m. Sundays.

Telephone reference and assistance with renewals and holds will be offered during regular hours at each location.

Drive Through/Pickup Window service at the Main Library and the Fairwood Branch will have extended hours, serving patrons all day until their usual closing time.

Staff will wash their hands regularly.

Hand sanitizer is available for public use at several stations throughout Library buildings as supplies remain available.

Cleaning staff will wipe down and sanitize hard surfaces regularly.

Large programs and events have been canceled.

Seating and access to Library computers will be adjusted to increase distance between patrons.

As hours of operation shortens the public is encouraged to use the Digital Library that is open 24/7. You will be able to browse thousands of e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and stream music, films, documentaries, and concerts.