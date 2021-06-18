East Baton Rouge inspecting more than 6,000 roadways for drainage issues

Overpass along Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Parish officials are checking thousands of roadways in East Baton Rouge for potential drainage issues ahead of the threat for heavy rainfall this weekend.

The mayor-president's office said Friday that all 6,418 city-parish streets were being inspected. Crews are out looking for any signs of blockages that could lead to street flooding.

The parish also said 80 different service requests related to drainage issues were addressed last week.

