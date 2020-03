East Baton Rouge extends deadline for filing local tax returns

BATON ROUGE - Parish officials say they're extending the deadline for filing tax returns in East Baton Rouge by 30 days.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the change during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Returns for the period of February 2020 and March 2020 will now be due April 20, 2020 and May 20, 2020, respectively.