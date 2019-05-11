68°
East Baton Rouge experiences power outage Saturday afternoon

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Thousands are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish due to severe weather.

According to the Entergy outage map, over 2,100 residents are without power as storms roll through the area.

As of 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, there are 3,125 residents affected by the power outage.

Even though the rain has passed the area, another round of storms is expected later Saturday afternoon.

By nine Saturday evening, about 1,400 were without power. 

