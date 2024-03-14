East Baton Rouge EMS maintains national accreditation

83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, March 14 2024
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge EMS announced Thursday that it has maintained national accreditation.

The Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services requires ambulance services to successfully complete the voluntary review process every three years. East Baton Rouge EMS is one of over 180 ambulance services to receive accreditation

East Baton Rouge EMS is the only municipal ambulance service to be accredited in Louisiana and has maintained this distinction since its first accreditation in 2008.

