East Baton Rouge deputies looking for stolen excavator

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a thief who stole a utility trailer carrying an excavator.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the theft happened ether Thursday or Friday on Amber Road, a short distance from Airline Highway.

Surveillance videos captured a dark-colored Chevrolet truck with aftermarket rims leaving the area with the equipment in tow.

The Bobcat-branded excavator is black and white with orange decals. The Black Falcon trailer has two loading ramps with a "Rukus" sticker between them.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.