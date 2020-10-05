82°
East Baton Rouge deputies looking for stolen excavator
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a thief who stole a utility trailer carrying an excavator.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the theft happened ether Thursday or Friday on Amber Road, a short distance from Airline Highway.
Surveillance videos captured a dark-colored Chevrolet truck with aftermarket rims leaving the area with the equipment in tow.
The Bobcat-branded excavator is black and white with orange decals. The Black Falcon trailer has two loading ramps with a "Rukus" sticker between them.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.
