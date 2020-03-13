82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge court proceedings suspended through March 27

2 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 4:32 PM March 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 19th Judicial District Court has postponed all proceedings for two weeks.

A statement from court offices says proceeding are suspended through Friday, March 27. 

Persons who have matters in any courtroom (civil, criminal or traffic) should not show up for their court appearance during this time. All persons will be notified of new court days in the future.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days