82°
Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge court proceedings suspended through March 27
BATON ROUGE - The 19th Judicial District Court has postponed all proceedings for two weeks.
A statement from court offices says proceeding are suspended through Friday, March 27.
Persons who have matters in any courtroom (civil, criminal or traffic) should not show up for their court appearance during this time. All persons will be notified of new court days in the future.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge labs contracted to run tests on coronavirus
-
Baton Rouge law firm destroyed in string of arson-related structure fires
-
Last day of on-campus classes at LSU
-
U.S. Surgeon General explains who should be tested during press conf. with...
-
String of arson-related structure fires break out late Thursday night
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win