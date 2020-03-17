74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge closing parish libraries until further notice

1 hour 39 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 1:21 PM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish is closing all of its libraries to the public Tuesday.

The parish released a statement Tuesday afternoon that all public libraries would be closed by 12:30 p.m. They will remain closed until further notice. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days