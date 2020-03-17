74°
East Baton Rouge closing parish libraries until further notice
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish is closing all of its libraries to the public Tuesday.
The parish released a statement Tuesday afternoon that all public libraries would be closed by 12:30 p.m. They will remain closed until further notice.
