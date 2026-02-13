East Baton Rouge City-Parish offices to close for Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge City-Parish offices will close for Mardi Gras, Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office said Friday.

All City-Parish offices will close at 2 p.m. on Monday and stay closed through Tuesday for the holiday.

Garbage, recycling and out-of-cart items will be collected as usual and the North Landfill will be open during regular hours on Tuesday. The Starwood Court Collection Facility, however, will be closed.

Operations will return to normal on Wednesday.