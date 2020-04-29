East & West Feliciana parishes allowing businesses to reopen before stay-at-home order expires

Officials in East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes say businesses will be allowed to reopen this week.

According to the announcements from both parishes, businesses must follow certain social distancing guidelines. They can only hold a 25% occupancy and restaurants must take significant steps to disinfect their eating areas between customers.

West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Harvard told WBRZ he thought Governor John Bel Edwards was doing a "wonderful job" with the stay-at-home order, but rural parishes with smaller populations have different needs. He said the parish will act to shut businesses down if they don’t follow the rules or if their businesses start to attract crowds from Baton Rouge that are potentially problematic.

East Feliciana additionally outlined that outdoor sports will be allowed so long as they are limited to four participants at a time. Churches are also allowed to open so long as they observe social distancing guidelines.

Nursing homes, schools, funeral homes, and day cares are still advised to follow CDC guidelines.