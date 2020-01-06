Earthquake strikes southern Puerto Rico, early Monday morning

Photo: The Weather Channel

INDIOS, PUERTO RICO - The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that early Monday morning, a 5.8 earthquake struck Puerto Rico.

The tremor was centered about nine miles from Guanica, Guánica, which is a town bordering the Caribbean Sea, in southern Puerto Rico.

ABC News says the depth of the earthquake was about 3.7 miles below ground.

Angel Vazquez, the emergency management director for the city of Ponce, 17 miles east of Indios, told The Associated Press that the shaking from Monday's quake "lasted a long time."

"This is one of the strongest quakes to date since it started shaking on Dec. 28," he said.

So far, authorities have yet to reveal whether or not the quake caused any significant injuries or damage.