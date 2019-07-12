84°
Latest Weather Blog
Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.
That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles northeast of Seattle.
The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parish president discusses clearing culverts, providing sandbags in Livingston Parish
-
Home Depot in Gonzales sold out of generators
-
Residents clean ditches in Livingston Parish ahead of Barry
-
Inmates fill sandbags at Elayn Hunt
-
State and local officials mobilize high water vehicles ahead of flood threat