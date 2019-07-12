84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock

3 hours 17 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 July 12, 2019 6:27 AM July 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The U.S. Geological Survey

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.

That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles northeast of Seattle.

The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days