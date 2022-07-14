72°
Earth's hot streak continues for a record 11 months

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 19 2016 Apr 19, 2016 April 19, 2016 10:32 AM April 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Seth Borenstein

WASHINGTON - Earth's record heat streak has hit a record 11 months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says March's average global temperature of 54.9 degrees was not only the hottest March, but continues a record streak that started last May.

According to NOAA climate scientist Jessica Blunden, the 11 heat records in a row smashes a streak of 10 set in 1944.

The records set in March keep on coming. March was 2.2 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average. That's a record for most above average for any month, breaking the mark set only the month before.

The first three months of the year were 2.07 degrees warmer than normal and half a degree warmer than the previous record start, set last year.

Records go back to 1880.

