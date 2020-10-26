Early voting numbers pour in with over 78,000 ballots cast at EBR polls as of Monday

BATON ROUGE - According to the Associated Press, early voting statistics reveal that voters across the U.S. are eager to have a say in the 2020 Presidential Election with a total of 58.6 million ballots cast so far.

And in East Baton Rouge Parish, with eight days before Election Day, a total of 78,534 ballots have been cast by the parish's 440,059 residents.

Similarly, as of Monday morning, 26,518 votes have been cast in Ascension Parish's polls while Livingston Parish has seen a total of 23, 803 votes and Lafayette Parish officials have counted 37, 606 ballots.

The high voter turnout for early voting in Louisiana reflects a similar occurrance in states across the U.S., with more people already casting ballots in this years election than those who voted early or absentee in the 2016 race.

In Louisiana, early voting ends Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Election day is Nov 3.